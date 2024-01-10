Egypt: U.S. Thanks Egypt for Receiving Aid From Around the World, Bringing It Into Gaza, Regional Spokesperson

Samuel Warburg, regional spokesperson for the US State Department, said that the United States of America thanks Egypt for receiving aid from countries around the world and bringing it into the Gaza Strip through Rafah border crossing.

He added, in televised statements to al Qahera News Channel, that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas clearly affirmed their rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from their lands.

Warberg stressed that all Palestinians in the Gaza Strip must be returned to their homes, noting that the United States will discuss with the United Nations increasing the volume of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The regional spokesman for the US State Department added that there must be dialogue with allies in the region about the post-war future in the Gaza Strip, stressing that Blinken will listen during his visit to Tel Aviv to the Israeli vision for ending the war in Gaza.

Warburg, also stressed that no country, not even the United States itself, can impose its will on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, stressing the rejection of statements by Israeli officials regarding the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza or the increase in settlement activity.

On Monday8/1/2024, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, in Cairo to discuss the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The two Presidents held an expanded session of talks, attended by the two countries' delegations, on the ongoing developments in the Palestinian Territories, said Spokesman for the Presidency Ahmed Fahmy.

Palestinian President Abbas reviewed the latest in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and the subsequent humanitarian catastrophe unfolding there, as well as the situation in the West Bank, where tension and violence have been escalating from the Israeli side.

President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's intensive efforts and current contacts with the various actors to push for a ceasefire and for the immediate and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance and relief, in the sufficient quantities, to the Gaza Strip in order to end the suffering of the civilians in the sector.

During the talk, there was an emphasis on the pivotal role assumed by the Palestinian National Authority and on the vital need to take all measures to provide support to the Palestinian Authority, in order for it to carry out its role.

The two Presidents reiterated the unequivocal and absolute rejection of any endeavors and attempts, aimed at liquidating the Palestinian issue or the forced displacement of the Palestinians outside their lands in any form.

Egypt Today