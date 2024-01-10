Egypt: Somali President Hassan Sheikh Thanks Egypt for Support His Country

10 January 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his sincere appreciation and thanks to the Egyptian leadership for its full support for Somalia.

During meeting with a high-level Egyptian delegation in Mogadishu, on Tuesday9/1/2024, Somali President Hassan Sheikh received an official invitation to visit Egypt.

During the meeting, the delegation reiterated President El-Sisi's unwavering support for Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while also emphasizing the paramount importance of respecting these fundamental principles and firmly stating their opposition to any actions that would encroach upon them.

The delegation underscored President El-Sisi's unwavering commitment to enhancing brotherly relations between Egypt and Somalia across all areas of mutual benefit.

In response, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud expressed his sincere appreciation to the delegation for their timely visit and for conveying President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's invitation, acknowledging the significance of strengthening the historical bonds of ties between the two nations.

