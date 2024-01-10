Egypt: Tripartite Summit Between Egypt, Jordan and Palestine to Discuss Gaza Developments, Wednesday

A tripartite summit between Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expected to be held on Wednesday 10/1/2024 in Aqaba, Jordan to discuss the latest developments in Gaza and the situation in the West Bank.

The Jordanian news agency [Petra] added that the summit will be held within the framework of efforts to coordinate Arab positions to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Tuesday9/1/2024, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, at Al-Ittihadiya Palace, in Cairo to discuss the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The two Presidents held an expanded session of talks, attended by the two countries' delegations, on the ongoing developments in the Palestinian Territories, said Spokesman for the Presidency Ahmed Fahmy.

Palestinian President Abbas reviewed the latest in the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip and the subsequent humanitarian catastrophe unfolding there, as well as the situation in the West Bank, where tension and violence have been escalating from the Israeli side.

President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's intensive efforts and current contacts with the various actors to push for a ceasefire and for the immediate and unfettered delivery of humanitarian assistance and relief, in the sufficient quantities, to the Gaza Strip in order to end the suffering of the civilians in the sector.

During the talk, there was an emphasis on the pivotal role assumed by the Palestinian National Authority and on the vital need to take all measures to provide support to the Palestinian Authority, in order for it to carry out its role.

The two Presidents reiterated the unequivocal and absolute rejection of any endeavors and attempts, aimed at liquidating the Palestinian issue or the forced displacement of the Palestinians outside their lands in any form.

Egypt Today