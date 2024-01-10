Egypt to Start Documenting Numbers of Refugees and Immigrants

9 January 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly asserted on Monday 8/1/2024 the importance of documenting the number of refugees and immigrants in the country, whose number is estimated at 8-9 million from 133 countries.

The PM's remarks came during a meeting to review the benefits the Egyptian state provides for its guests of different nationalities.

During the meeting, Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar highlighted the health services offered to the refugees by the state.

According to Abdel-Ghaffar, the refugee population consists of 50.4 percent males and 49.6 percent females, with an average age of 35. In addition, most refugees in Egypt reside in five key governorates: Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Dakahlia, and Damietta, he said.

The minister added that 60 percent of refugees have resided in Egypt for a decade, and 6 percent have integrated into Egyptian society in the past 15 years.

Speaking of immigrants, Abdel-Ghaffar noted that 37 percent of the immigrant population is engaged in stable employment within established companies.

Similarly, the meeting also reviewed the total amount of aid the state has provided, and still provides, to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, whether by sending goods and relief aid or treating the injured.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), the Sudanese rank the highest among nationalities in Egypt (four million), followed by Syrians (1.5 million), Yemenis (one million) and Libyans (one million). These four nationalities, the IOM says, constitute 80 percent of international migrants presently living in Egypt.

Refugees and immigrants constitute, according to some international estimates, 8.7 percent of the country's population.

Al-Aharm

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.