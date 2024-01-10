South Africa: New Covid Variant Jn.1 Now in South Africa but Risk Low, Say Health Officials

analysis

Samples of a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, known as JN.1 -- identified as the driver behind a spike in cases in the US and Europe -- have been confirmed in samples from South Africa. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says there's no reason for panic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified a highly mutated descendant of Omicron as a new variant of interest - and cases are spreading fast globally.

JN.1 cases were originally counted and tracked as part of BA.2.86 cases, but it has taken off in "multiple countries", according to the WHO, which said this week that the new variant now represents the vast majority of BA.2.86 cases.

The risk to public health remains low, though, according to the WHO in its risk evaluation.

"Considering the available, yet limited evidence, the additional public health risk posed by JN.1 is currently evaluated as low at the global level. It is anticipated that this variant may cause an increase in SARS-CoV-2 cases amid a surge of infections of other viral and bacterial infections, especially in countries entering the winter season," the risk evaluation continued.

Detailing the reasons for its decision to declare JN.1 as a separate variant of concern, the WHO said there had been a rapid increase in JN.1 - this growth factor is one of the outstanding characteristics of the variant, as are mutations that indicate its ability to escape immunity.

There have been only two published studies on symptoms associated...