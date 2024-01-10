South Africa: 'Its Anti-Migrant Overtones Are Clear' - - Critics Wade Into SA's Beefed-Up Border Management

analysis

The Border Management Authority claims it's beefing up control of SA's borders, but critics say the agency represents the ongoing securitisation of migration, where foreigners are viewed as a threat rather than an opportunity.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) and South Africa's immigration legislation have been under the spotlight after the BMA announced over the weekend that since 2 January, it had refused entry to South Africa to more than 4,000 people who it said did not have the requisite documentation.

Migration experts warn that this "success" points to South Africa's rapidly changing migration policy, which is shifting to treat migration as a threat rather than an opportunity.

Recent South African policies have focused on slowing or halting migration, which mirrors what Australia and some countries in Europe are doing and is not necessarily in the best interests of Africa and South Africa, migration experts say.

The balance between border security, human rights and regional development is a critical issue, with experts calling for a comprehensive and nuanced approach that addresses the root causes of migration while respecting individual rights.

BMA's festive season operations

In response to the surge in movement across borders over the festive season, the BMA, which has been operational since April 2023, initiated a comprehensive border control plan. The plan, which ends on 18 January, aims to manage the legitimate movement of people and goods while preventing the smuggling of...