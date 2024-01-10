Zimbabwe: His Passing Leaves a Void That Cannot Be Filled - Yoja Says, As Media Fraternity Mourns Late Journalist Clayton Shereni

MEDIA practitioners from different publications have mourned the passing of journalist Clayton Shereni (26).

According to a family representative, Shereni succumbed to a short illness Tuesday morning in Masvingo after spending time at the town's general hospital.

A member of the Young Journalists Association (YOJA), Shereni was described as a talented writer.

"A dedicated member of the Association and talented writer who wrote for NewZimbabwe.com from his Masvingo base, Clayton will be sadly missed by hundreds of his mates within the industry and many more whose lives he touched," said YOJA President Leopold Munhende.

"His passing leaves a void that cannot be filled, an emptiness we will struggle to ignore and pain that is unparalleled."

At the time of his passing Shereni was NewZimbabwe.com's Masvingo Correspondent, while also assisting with operation at the Masvingo Media Centre.

"Clayton's insightful reporting and compelling storytelling left an indelible mark on our publication and the broader journalistic community. His absence will be deeply felt by all who had the honor of working alongside him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Shereni family and friends," said NewZimbabwe.com Editor, Paidashe Mandivengerei.

"In this time of immense grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Clayton's family, friends and loved ones. We extend our deepest condolences to them, knowing that no words can fully express the sorrow we all feel at this moment," said National Association of Freelance Journalists' (NAFJ) Edward Makuzva.

Condolence messages from his colleagues and friends also flooded social media on Tuesday as news of Shereni's passing filtered in.

Burial arrangements are yet to be shared for the award-winning journalist.

Related Posts