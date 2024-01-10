Rwanda: Volleyball - Police Coach Musoni Anticipates 'Exciting' Season

Police men's volleyball club head coach Fred Musoni has predicted that volleyball enthusiasts will witness an exciting season as his team gears up for the 2024 volleyball league which begins on January 20.

Police finished the 2023 league campaign in third place, losing the title to champions Gisagara VC. Going forward, Musoni, who was appointed club head coach in October, said he is looking forward to a season that could produce exciting moments worth not missing.

"This coming season will be exciting to play and for volleyball fans to watch as well," Musoni told Times Sport.

Police open the new league campaign with a game against East African University Rwanda on January 20 and Musoni believes the new season has a lot in store for his team to celebrate.

"Our players and staff are ready for the ride and, with the support from the club management, a lot will be celebrated," he said.

His side returns to action two months after a glorious campaign in the 2023 Africa Zone V Club Championship held at BK Arena in November. The law enforcers clinched the title after a 3-1 set comeback victory over Uganda's Sport-S in the final.

The coach now wants his men to build on their recent success and establish themselves as a team to beat both in the country and on the continent.

"Our first season left us with a promising footing to build on stepping ahead towards being nation's flag bearers" he said.

For the first day of the men's elite league, REG will face IPRC-Musanze while Kepler will play against Kirehe.