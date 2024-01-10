Africa: 'Tackle Chemical Pollution of Rivers to Save Wildlife, Livestock'

There is a surge in the use of health hazard mining chemicals across Africa which pose a threat to humanity, wildlife and livestock.

Zimbabwe being an agro-based nation where small scale farmers rely on ploughing using livestock, which is therefore, at the centre of citizens' sources of sustainable livelihoods.

Meanwhile, wildlife has become an important source of domestic tourism. In the recent past Zimbabwe experienced a surge in loss of wildlife due to chemicals such as the cyanide. There are many cases in Zimbabwe, especially mining areas where cattle have been found dead some losing the whole farm, this could be source of the problem.

There must be controlled mining activities in the country. The President must consider appointing a Commission of Inquiry inclusive of environmentalists, scientists, researchers, chemical engineers, policy makers, security to conduct a comprehensive study, samples of caucus taken to competent laboratories for it to be tested and establish the cause of the death. Most miners are establishing both regulated and unregulated cyanidation ponds without the approval of the Government.

In most rural alluvial mining areas such as Rushinga, where dangerous chemicals are being used to process the precious minerals. People and livestock used to access clean and safe water in major rivers before alluvial miners began to use dangerous chemicals to process the precious minerals.

Livestock is now perishing en masse leaving rural communities vulnerable since the livestock is their source of sustainable livelihoods. It is estimated that, in Zimbabwe there are 5 509 983 cattle, 4 259 179 goats, 710 226 sheep and 314 335 pigs and in 2019 alone 21 400 cattle died and 13 February 2023 report, Zimbabwe has lost around half a million cattle. In Bulilima district alone, in a report of 07 December 2023, the community lost 3 000 heads of cattle and the place is equally known for gold rush. The use and disposing of dangerous chemicals in water where human beings, wildlife and livestock is an urgent matter that require the whole of government approach to tame the menace.

The communities used to rely on the surface water until the disposal of the dangerous mining chemicals into water bodies started. In Bocha Marange, yet to be validated reports are that women who are bathing in rivers are beginning to experience STI related symptoms resulting in their husbands suspecting them of infidelity.

It is part of most rural communities that women do their laundry in rivers and subsequently take a bath. Communities are now linking their conditions to these mining chemicals being discharged in water bodies. It is through scientific inquiries that, these perceptions are validated or invalidated. Any unchallenged myth automatically grew into a 'reality'.

The discharging of mining chemicals into water bodies is not limited to Zimbabwe alone, in-fact it is an African challenge. In South Africa the problem had dire consequences, on the mining communities. The compensation of those who worked in mines during the Wenera period is not a human coincidence the effects are now glaring, their population is dwindling because of this issue.

The government was reluctant by letting chemicals being emitted into rivers and the results are now catastrophic. In future the reduction of the Zimbabwean population along the mining regions is unavoidable. History is there to provide lessons and to open mental eyes, the Hydrogen Cyanide that is used to extract gold and other minerals is a very poisonous chemical.

If European studies are anything to go-by, Hitler used it to wipe out the Jews. When the government bans it, it is not against mining but it is aware of the devastating effects it causes to the population, livestock and wildlife. There are numerous cases by Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife management where the protected species such as elephants are dying in their numbers under unclear circumstances.

Since 2015 to date, Zimbabwe experienced a surge in gold, lithium and other precious minerals. Unfortunately, whilst they are contaminating water bodies and causing environmental hazards they are not meaningfully ploughing back to the affected communities.

Laws must be promulgated, to ensure that, mining companies both regulated and unregulated must be forced to drill boreholes as alternative water sources, dip tanks and water points for livestock and avoiding mining in game reserves in order to protect wildlife, flora and fauna.

Perhaps the government need to come up with additional laws like 2 percent community share embargo to all mining activities in Zimbabwe so that the government is able to meet the ever increasing demand for fresh and clean water. The President launched the Presidential bore drilling scheme to ensure that, no place and people are left behind in accessing clean and safe water. However, the President's vision require support and complementorship especially from those who are contaminating the water bodies.

The Government must also put a decree to stop alluvial gold mining, it has affected water bodies through deliberate spillways and contamination with chemicals. The chemicals have killed aqua life and most rural communities rely on both fresh water and fishing. This means alluvial gold panning is affecting the patterns of life. Vulnerability is where the population's assets, and human capabilities cannot cope with the external shocks. Water is life, hence contaminating it makes the rural mining communities more vulnerable.

Meanwhile, in urban areas companies are no longer practicing ethical means of waste management and raw waste is being discharged into rivers and as such they are the key contributors of water borne diseases such as cholera and diarrhoea. In addition, the raw waste is contaminating ground water and most boreholes in urban areas unsafe for human consumption.

The public ends up blaming the government and yet companies are key drivers of these human insecurities.