Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon - Meet the Head Coaches in Group A

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cote d'Ivoire 2023 kicks off on Saturday, January 13, 2024, with the opening clash between the host country, Cote d'Ivoire, and Guinea-Bissau.

The two teams from Group A will clash at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe.

Group A comprises Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria, each led by renowned and charismatic coaches.

Here's an overview of the coaches of the teams in Group A.

Côte d'Ivoire: Jean Louis Gasset (69 years)

Jean Louis Gasset was appointed as the head coach of the Ivorian national team in May 2022, replacing Patrice Beaumelle, whose contract was not renewed after a disappointing CAN campaign in Cameroon, where the Elephants were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Egypt (0-0, 5-4 on penalties). The 69-year-old French tactician bears the heavy responsibility of guiding the host nation in this competition. The mission assigned to him by the Ivorian Football Federation was crystal clear from the outset. "Our goal with Gasset is to win the next CAN, or at least reach the semi-finals; otherwise, his contract will not be renewed for another year," stated Ivorian football chief Idriss Diallo during a press conference in Abidjan.

Despite his first experience leading a national team, Jean Louis Gasset can rely on his extensive coaching background, having managed several French clubs, including Montpellier, Saint-Etienne, and Bordeaux. He also served as an assistant to Laurent Blanc at Bordeaux, with the French national team, and at Paris Saint-Germain. At home, the Elephants, under his guidance, will strive to lift a third continental trophy following their successes in 1992 in Senegal and 2015 in Equatorial Guinea.

Nigeria: José Peseiro (63 years)

José Peseiro has been at the helm of the Nigerian national team since May 2022, taking over from Austin Eguavoen. The 63-year-old Portuguese manager faces the challenging task of leading the Super Eagles in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire, where the country aspires to a better performance than the last edition in Cameroon, where they were surprisingly eliminated by Tunisia in the round of 16.

To achieve the goals set by Nigerian football authorities, José Peseiro can draw on his rich experience, having previously served as the head coach of Saudi Arabia (2009-2011) and Venezuela (2020-2021) and managed Portuguese clubs Braga, Porto, and Sporting Portugal. With him, Nigeria aims for a fourth continental crown after triumphs in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

Equatorial Guinea: Juan Micha (48 years)

Confirmed as the head coach of Equatorial Guinea in March 2021 after a five-month interim period, Juan Obiang Micha will lead the Nzalang Nacional at the TotalNEergies CAF AFCON for the second consecutive edition. In the 2021 edition in Cameroon, he achieved a sensational run with his team, reaching the quarterfinals after eliminating Mali in the round of 16 and defeating Algeria in the group stage.

At 48 years old, Juan Michá Obiang Bicogo is a former Equato-Guinean footballer who played for his country in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He began his coaching career at Fuenlabrada in Spain before joining the Equatorial Guinean women's national team as an assistant coach from 2012 to 2014. Before becoming the interim head coach of Equatorial Guinea in late 2020 and subsequently confirmed in March 2021, he also coached the country's U17 and U20 teams, as well as Deportivo Unidad, a club based in Malabo. He aims to surpass the 2015 performance at home, the year of Nzalang Nacional's best-ever finish in the competition (fourth place).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guinea-Bissau: Baciro Cande (57 years)

Baciro Cande (57 years) has been in charge of the Guinea-Bissau national team since 2016. This year in Côte d'Ivoire, he will lead his country in its fourth TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations. A former defender, he played for Estrela de Amadora and Amara in Portugal before embarking on a coaching career.

This marks his second stint at the helm of Djurtus after an initial tenure between 2001 and 2009. In the meantime, he also coached Sporting Clube de Bissau (2009-2016), leading them to a league title in 2010. In 2023, he undoubtedly aspires to guide his team beyond the first round, a stage they have never surpassed in three previous participations (2017, 2019, 2021).