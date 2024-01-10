Africa: Know the Nicknames of Group F Teams At the TotalEnergies Afcon 2023

Names define us. They represent us and primarily tell the world who we are, what we stand for, and what we are about. In Africa, our names carry a lot of meaning.

As we approach the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023, it is imperative that CafOnline.com takes a close look at the nicknames of all the 24 teams that will be taking part in this year's edition.

These names speak to the spirit of the teams, to the core celebration of the people back home who hold the pride of the nation dear to their hearts, and they ultimately celebrate the patriotic essence that comes with wearing national team colors.

It should be noted that most of these nicknames have immense attachment to the tourism aspect of the countries - from wild animals to national symbols to iconic geographical locations.

The variety speaks to the never-ending attachment that cuts across.

Below are the monikers in the teams in Group F

MOROCCO - The Atlas Lions

Of its numerous touristic attractions, the Atlas Mountains stand tallest. Stunning in stature, this was home to the wild atlas lions before they went extinct. However, their legacy continues within the national football team that remains inspired through the rafters and into eternity.

In sheer lion style, Morocco has produced some of the best talent to ever play the game on the continent. From Badou Zaki to Noureddine Naybet, Larbi Aherdane, Aziz Bouderbala, Mustapha Hadji through to Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, and Hakim Ziyech, the true spirit of the Atlas Lions continues to shine brightest.

And after making history by becoming the first African team to reach the FIFA World Cup semi-finals in December 2022, the Atlas Lions of Morocco will be hoping to end their CAF AFCON trophy drought since 1976 when they won their first and only title.

DR CONGO - The Leopards

First, they were Leopards then they switched to Simbas (lions in Swahili) then back to Leopards. Very central to the coat of the arms of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the leopard represents the strength and resilience of her people.

This has been depicted over the decades as CAF AFCON champions in 1968 (as Congo-Kinshasa) and 1974 (as Zaire) before becoming the first team south of the Sahara to qualify for the FIFA World Cup in 1974.

As the two-time continental winners look forward to celebrating the silver jubilee of their last title, they will have to invoke the Leopard spirit to encompass that strength and resilience known of Congolese people. Sebastian Desabre's side has some work to do.

ZAMBIA - Chipolopolo

Translated as the Copper Bullets, the Chipolopolo were named after the country's biggest export. Zambia is one of the world's leading copper producers and as a way of showcasing a fearsome tactic against opponents, the term 'bullets' was adopted.

The Chipolopolo are among Africa's Top 10 countries with the most appearances at the CAF AFCON, and this longevity gives them cult-hero status on the continent; however, their frustrating absence from three straight editions almost dented their legacy.

But now that they are back and with them comes the prolific goal-scorer in Patson Daka, the Chipolopolo will be hoping that he can find the scoring boots that once belonged to the great Godfrey Chitalu, Kalusha Bwalya, Wisdom Chansa, Kapambwe Mulenga, and on to the Christopher Katongo, Rainford Kalaba, and Kennedy Mwene generation.

TANZANIA - Taifa Stars

Taifa is a Swahili word that means nation. The Taifa Stars of Tanzania bring together the crème de la crème players from both the mainland (formerly known as Tanganyika) and the Zanzibar Island. The Taifa Stars bring together this great footballing nation that otherwise is so deeply divided on club lines mainly by Young Africans, commonly known as Yanga, and Simba. The two are way beyond football clubs and are systematically a movement.

When the national anthem plays in San Pedro before their opening game, they will ditch all rivalries and hope that the star that befell them in qualification last year, helping them to book their third appearance, will see them through - this time past the group stages.

To achieve this, Mbwana Samatta, Simon Msuva, Aishi Manula, and Dennis Kibu will have to dig deeper than they have ever done in the last decade to stand tall among giants.