Africa: Know the Nicknames of Group E Teams At the TotalEnergies Afcon 2023

Names define us. They represent us and primarily tell the world who we are, what we stand for, and what we are about. In Africa, our names carry a lot of meaning.

As we approach the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023, it is imperative that CafOnline.com takes a close look at the nicknames of all the 24 teams that will be taking part in this year's edition.

These names speak to the spirit of the teams, to the core celebration of the people back home who hold the pride of the nation dear to their hearts, and they ultimately celebrate the patriotic essence that comes with wearing national team colors.

It should be noted that most of these nicknames have immense attachment to the tourism aspect of the countries - from wild animals to national symbols to iconic geographical locations.

The variety speaks to the never-ending attachment that cuts across.

Below are the monikers in the teams in Group E

Tunisia (TUN) - Carthage Eagles

With a direct attachment to the history of Tunisia, Carthage is known for its archaeological sites in Tunis founded by the Phoenicians in the first millennium BC. At some point, it was the richest city in the Mediterranean Region.

As a tribute to this rich past, Tunisia combines it with the ferocious power of an eagle that sets out to showcase its freedom and majesty. On the pitch, Tunisia has always represented these virtues.

A continued exuberance when they have the ball and when they lose it. They are meticulous in the way that they attack, and they never ever give up. It has been a recurring theme from the days of Mokhtar Ben Nacef, Noureddine Diwa, Tarek Dhiab to Khaled Badra, Radhi Jaidi, Youssef Msakni, Ali Maaloul, and Wahbi Khazri to mention but a few.

On the occasion of the 20th anniversary since they won their only CAF AFCON title at home, the Carthage Eagles will have to combine their football heritage with a need to seek freedom to make a solid attempt at the title that has eluded them in the past nine editions.

Mali (MLI) - Eagles

Home to the great Mansa Musa believed to be the wealthiest man to have ever lived and Timbuktu - Africa's oldest university, Mali's history is filled with manuscripts that encompass greatness and excellence.

Combined with the unique qualities of the strong-eyed birds, Les Aigles represent a force to reckon with as we have seen on the field of play over the years from their CAF AFCON debut back in 1972 when they finished second.

Les Aigles had the second-best goal difference in the qualifiers for the Côte d'Ivoire showpiece, scoring 15 and conceding only twice, and it is this same tenacity that they want to replicate when the tournament gets underway this month.

South Africa - Bafana Bafana

Named by legendary journalist S'busiso Mseleku back in 1992 after re-admission into international football circles, Bafana Bafana is a Zulu term to mean 'boys boys'. It is a stimulus to further motivate and induce aspiration in the players to go further and beyond.

Bafana Bafana went on to win the CAF AFCON in their debut appearance in 1996 at home with the 'boys boys' tag providing a sense of unity for a country that had just let go of the shackles of apartheid to find solace in the beautiful game.

South Africa has been blowing hot and cold in the last decade, reaching the quarterfinals twice in 2013 and 2019 and failing to make it past the group stages in 2015, but with 2017 winning coach Hugo Broos, they seem like a side that is ready to reclaim the spirit of 1996.

Perhaps the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, Côte d'Ivoire 2023 edition is where the 'boys boys' return to the high table that has the 'big boys' and/or rather the real men of African Football.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Namibia - Brave Warriors

In a country with vast deserts, some of the world's highest sand dunes, the world's largest population of free-roaming cheetahs, and the world's largest underwater lake, one can say that this beautifully stunning country possesses enviable traits.

Namibia is also home to the oldest desert in the world and the second-largest canyon in the world. To survive here, you need to be a brave warrior. The label given to the national football team carries the spirit of a nation to survive amidst whatever environment.

At the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire, the Brave Warriors will have to maneuver this challenging territory against the continent's finest if they want to finally break the group stages jinx in their fourth-ever appearance.