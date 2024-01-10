Africa: Know the Nicknames of Group B Teams At the TotalEnergies Afcon 2023

Names define us. They represent us and primarily tell the world who we are, what we stand for, and what we are about. In Africa, our names carry a lot of meaning.

As we approach the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023, it is imperative that CafOnline.com takes a close look at the nicknames of all the 24 teams that will be taking part in this year's edition.

These names speak to the spirit of the teams, to the core celebration of the people back home who hold the pride of the nation dear to their hearts, and they ultimately celebrate the patriotic essence that comes with wearing national team colors.

It should be noted that most of these nicknames have immense attachment to the tourism aspect of the countries - from wild animals to national symbols to iconic geographical locations.

The variety speaks to the never-ending attachment that cuts across.

Below are the monikers in the teams in Group B

Egypt - The Pharaohs

You will have to deep dive into ancient Egyptian history to immerse yourself in this folklore about the Pharaohs who, as leaders, were mediators between the gods and Egyptians.

From Narmer, who is considered to be the first pharaoh, to Semerkhet, Nubnefer down to Djoser and Djedefre, the list is long. There were some female pharaohs as well, like Hatshepsut and Cleopatra.

In celebration of this rich history, Egypt, as the Pharaohs, represents royalty and excellence in true reflection of the original meaning of the word - a high place or a palace. With their record as the most decorated team in CAF AFCON history with seven trophies, this is befitting.

Ghana - The Black Stars

The Black Stars of Ghana are named after Marcus Garvey's Black Star Line shipping line that spearheaded the Back-to-Africa Movement in the 20th century to advocate for the return of the descendants of African American slaves to Africa.

The Black Star, which sits in the middle of the Ghanaian flag, represents freedom, African pride, Black sufficiency, and the Pan African Movement.

The Ghanaian senior football team has carried this name since the establishment of the team in the early 1960s - a very significant time after Ghana had become the first African country to gain independence from colonial rule in 1957 led by the great Kwame Nkrumah.

Cape Verde - Blue Sharks

When Cape Verde made their CAF AFCON debut back in 2013, many thought that they were joyriders and small fish in the pond. Little did they know that former air traffic controller cum coach Lucio Antunes had a well-mapped out plan to display to the world what sharks can do - Blue Sharks!

As far as fairytales go at the continent's most prestigious tournament, the Blue Sharks will always be remembered for their memorable 2013 outing in South Africa. True to their name, they dived into the deep waters of the CAF AFCON and blended in nicely.

They held hosts South Africa to a goalless draw - the first goalless draw in the opening game in the history of the CAF AFCON since its inception in 1957 before going on to force a 1-all draw against Morocco and stunning Angola 2-1 thanks to a 91st Heldon Ramos winner. They progressed to the quarter-finals as second from Group A.

Eleven years down the road and they want to replicate that Blue Sharks form and remind everyone that Cape Verde is not just about the scenic beaches. The Blue Sharks, like the ones at sea, are quick on their feet, can exploit counter-attacks, and work well as a team.

Mozambique - Mambas

Os Mambas, as they are frequently called back home, the Mozambique team is named after the highly venomous and fast-moving snakes. The depiction is one that is intended to scare their opponents to know that they are in dangerous territory when around them.

The character of this team is one that has been tried and tested over the years and particularly in the qualifiers last year when they were well on their way to missing yet another CAF AFCON edition but were saved by a 95th minute Clesio Bauque goal that ensured a 3-2 win over Benin and automatic qualification to the Côte d'Ivoire showpiece.

The Os Mambas will be hoping that the speed of the snakes they are named after will inspire them to run at their opponents in a fashion that can win the games and see them break the knockout stage jinx that has walked in their shadows in their past four appearances - 1986 (debut), 1996, 1998, and 2010.