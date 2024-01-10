Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon - Meet the Head Coaches in Group F

One local coach and three expatriates will be on the sidelines in Group F of the CAN 2023

Walid Regragui is the only coach to lead an African team to the semi-finals of a World Cup

It will be the first AFCON as a coach for Adel Amrouche with Tanzania

In a few days, the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium will host the kickoff of the 34th edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

CafOnline.com takes a closer look at the coaches in contention. Group F of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON, features four teams with different playing styles. And with seasoned tacticians whose paths and methods are diametrically opposed. Let's explore.

Avram Grant (69 years)

He made a name for himself during his time in the English Premier League at Chelsea, reaching the final of the 2008 UEFA Champions League. However, on the continent, Avram Grant's first challenge was Ghana, where he led from 2014 to 2017. He managed to take the Black Stars to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON final in 2015 against Côte d'Ivoire (lost on penalties 8-9, 0-0 after extra time). Having been at the helm of Zambia for a year now, the Israeli Grant revitalizes Chipolopolo, aiming to recreate the feat of winning the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON finals in 2012.

Sébastien Desabre (48 years)

The French technician is a seasoned traveler of the continent. His first appearance dates back to 2010 with ASEC Mimosas in Côte d'Ivoire. Since then, he has managed numerous clubs in Tunisia, Angola, Algeria, Cameroon, Morocco, and Egypt. Sébastien Desabre qualified Uganda for its first TotalEnergies CAF AFCON in over 30 years in 2019 in Egypt, achieving a historic place in the round of 16 (eliminated by Senegal). Despite being dismissed after the competition, his journey earns him a rebound with the Leopards of the DR Congo for the past two years. Renowned for his tactical prowess, Desabre is a leader of men, precisely what the Leopards need to restore their reputation.

Adel Amrouche (56 years)

Since his debut as a coach on the continent, moving through Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Libya, and Botswana, Adel Amrouche has never had the opportunity to participate in the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON. This will now be the chance in Côte d'Ivoire for the Belgian-Algerian coach with Tanzania, where he joined in March 2023. Amrouche can rely on a group of players whose potential has been evolving over the years, symbolized by Taifa Stars' star, Mbwana Samatta.

Walid Regragui (49 years)

For his first experience as the coach of a national team, Walid Regragui made a strong impact by guiding Morocco to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar. Since then, expectations have been high around the former Atlas Lion. However, Regragui remains level-headed. He has a quality squad and ensures that his message resonates well. For his second TotalEnergies CAF AFCON with Morocco, Regragui has only one ambition: to go as far as possible and lay hands on the trophy.