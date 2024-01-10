Africa: Know the Nicknames of Group D Teams At the TotalEnergies Afcon 2023

Names define us. They represent us and primarily tell the world who we are, what we stand for, and what we are about. In Africa, our names carry a lot of meaning.

As we approach the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023, it is imperative that CafOnline.com takes a close look at the nicknames of all the 24 teams that will be taking part in this year's edition.

These names speak to the spirit of the teams, to the core celebration of the people back home who hold the pride of the nation dear to their hearts, and they ultimately celebrate the patriotic essence that comes with wearing national team colors.

It should be noted that most of these nicknames have immense attachment to the tourism aspect of the countries - from wild animals to national symbols to iconic geographical locations.

The variety speaks to the never-ending attachment that cuts across.

Below are the monikers in the teams in Group D

ALGERIA - The Foxes

This is the national animal of Algeria. The desert foxes are the smallest foxes in the world and can be found in the Sahara Desert in Algeria. Very intelligent, shy, and highly intuitive, the desert foxes use these qualities to survive in their environment.

A look at the all-time greats from the likes of Rachid Mekhloufi to the icon Rabah Madjer through to Lakhdar Belloumi, Madjid Bougherra, and fast forward to Riyad Mahrez, there is a consistency laced with comprehensive brainpower together with a sixth sense that divinely gives them all a mark of greatness.

It is this spirit that led Madjer to his acclaimed back heel in the 1987 UEFA Final for Porto against Bayern Munich that led to it being described as one of the 60 most memorable moments in the history of the tournament. He replicated this fine form three years later to help the Desert Foxes win the CAF AFCON in 1990 in front of their home crowd.

29 years later - the same intellect could be seen in Baghdad Bounedjah's shot at goal with a deflection off Senegal's Sane that caught Edouard Mendy off guard, and that one single moment defined the eventual result of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2019 in Egypt, handing Djamel Belmadi's side their second title at this stage.

BURKINA FASO (BFA) - The Stallions

Depicted on the coat of arms of Burkina Faso, the two stallions are a celebration of the legendary Princess Yennenga considered to be the mother of the Mossi People who are the largest ethnic population in the country.

Folklore has it that the famous warrior and hunter was on her way out of Dagbon Kingdom in search of a new life when her path met that of a young hunter Rialé. The white horse that she was traveling on inspired the name of their son Ouedraogo, which means 'male horse'.

Their national team encompasses this tale and, in more ways, than one has shown the same resilience and resolve to continuously keep their name on the high table of African Football. In fact, by scoring in each of their last 14 games, they currently hold the longest active streak and the second longest in the history of the tournament.

When the fans don the Moumouni Dagano [country's highest goal scorer - 34], Charles Kabore, Jonathan Pitroipa, Aristide Bance, the Traore brothers - Alain and Bertrand, and Steeve Yago, they are proud to see that Yennenga's spirit continues running in the veins of those that came after her.

MAURITANIA - Lions of Chinguetti

Chinguetti is a fortified village located in the famous Adrar region in the north of Mauritania. Named as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for having the second oldest minaret in consistent use in the Muslim world, Chinguetti is considered a national symbol.

To be named after this historic place, the Lions of Chinguetti sought to depict this history filled with pride and loyalty. It took time to get there, but when in 2018 they eventually crossed the line and qualified for their first-ever CAF AFCON, it was a moment to behold.

Mauritania has qualified for each of the last three consecutive editions - 2019, 2021, and 2023, and this consistency is what they hope to reflect in Côte d'Ivoire. To attempt to make it past the group stages even though they face a tall order in Bouaké with Algeria, Burkina Faso, and Angola in the same Group D. They will have to evoke the Lion of Chinguetti spirit.

ANGOLA (ANG) - Palancas Negras

The sable antelope is the national icon of Angola. It can be seen on money notes, stamps, and logos in many a firm and company over the years. The sable antelope symbolizes beauty, grace, and keen visual sharpness.

This combination can well be seen in Pedro Gonçalves' style of play that will be on display in Côte d'Ivoire. Well-worked passes, a clear intention to go forward and score goals all in the name of borrowing a leaf from the sable antelopes.

Palancas Negras will have to be aggressive and adapt to everything and anything that their opponents will throw at them. With a new goal in sight - to win a knockout game at the continental stage, they will have their work cut out for them.