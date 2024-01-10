Africa: Know the Nicknames of Group C Teams At the TotalEnergies Afcon 2023

Names define us. They represent us and primarily tell the world who we are, what we stand for, and what we are about. In Africa, our names carry a lot of meaning.

As we approach the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023, it is imperative that CafOnline.com takes a close look at the nicknames of all the 24 teams that will be taking part in this year's edition.

These names speak to the spirit of the teams, to the core celebration of the people back home who hold the pride of the nation dear to their hearts, and they ultimately celebrate the patriotic essence that comes with wearing national team colors.

It should be noted that most of these nicknames have immense attachment to the tourism aspect of the countries - from wild animals to national symbols to iconic geographical locations.

The variety speaks to the never-ending attachment that cuts across.

Below are the monikers in the teams in Group C

Senegal - Lions of Teranga or Teranga Lions

Known for her vast plains, Senegal has an abundant stretch of woodland savannah and large pacts of land with wooded wetlands that provide the perfect environment for lions.

The Lions of Teranga tag then encompasses the kings of the jungle in this precious land of Teranga - a Wolof word to mean hospitality. Senegalese people are very warm and gracious in everything that they do. This makes the nickname of their national football team a juxtaposed case to confuse the enemy.

While the players are very amicable in the way that they speak to their fans, the media, and any football-loving person, they turn on their lion spirit when on the field of play. It is that Teranga spirit that earned them their first-ever TotalEnergies CAF AFCON trophy in 2021.

One can see the lion royalty and strength in the way that they marched to the top of the podium at the last edition in Cameroon with a distinct guise of humility and power in one.

Cameroon - Indomitable Lions

The ones who cannot be tamed are called indomitable. With an impressive five CAF AFCON trophies in their cabinet, it is very easy to understand and see why Cameroon is called the Indomitable Lions.

It is impossible to defeat or subdue them. They will be in your face and everywhere around you just to prove that they can. It is that which you see in the icons from Roger Milla to Samuel Eto'o to Patrick M'Boma, Rigobert Song and fast forward to Vincent Aboubakar.

This is always a message to say that they cannot be bullied whether they have an upper hand as favorites or as underdogs. It is this same persona that they displayed at the 2017 edition to go on and win a memorable title just when many did not give them a chance. Beware!

Guinea - Syli National

Translated to National Elephants from the local Sousou language, the Sylis represent majesty and wisdom. Guinea, who were finalists back in 1976, have always been in and out of the high echelons of African Football but can never be ignored.

From the days of the great Syllas - Bengaly and Morcire, Mory Kone, Petit Sory, Souleymane Cherif, and N'Jo Lea in the 1970s dominating the continent while at Hafia FC and on to the icon Titi Camara and fast forward to Naby Keita and enter in-form Serhou Guirassy who is taking the Bundesliga by storm this season, Guinea has always ridden high.

Well knowing that they will be in the land of the other Elephants - the hosts Côte d'Ivoire, it would be fair to say that they will be at 'home' and ready to use that 'home' advantage of their fans easily crossing over to support them to their biggest advantage.

The syli used to be Guinea's currency between 1971 and 1985.

The Gambia - Scorpions

There is an African proverb that says: A good name is better than fame. The Gambia understands this deeply hence calling themselves the Scorpions. This is the only logical explanation for their ascendance to a historic quarter-finals place in their debut appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2021 after entering the tournament as the lowest-ranked team.

As fate would have it, the Scorpions were out to sting anyone that doubted them and along the way, they caught big-name culprits including beating Mauritania 1-0 in their opener, drawing 1-1 with Mali, and surprising Tunisia 1-0.

In typical scorpion-like style, they pounced onto their opponents with great speed in their feet, an aura of hunger to succeed, and a strong sense of defense. No wonder they were one of only five teams to concede just once in the group stages.

Marching into the Round of 16, they stunned Guinea, keeping their third clean sheet of the tournament in four games before lining up a tie against hosts Cameroon. Perhaps one can say that the Scorpions' exit in the last eight then had a thing or two to do with the fact that Scorpions have eight legs. We shall never know.