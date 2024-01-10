Africa: TotalEnergies CAF Afcon - Meet the Head Coaches in Group C

- Group C teams are led by three former African internationals and one Belgian coach

- Coaches from Cameroon and Senegal have previously been crowned in the CAF Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations.

- Tom Saintfiet relies on his extensive African experience to make Gambia shine.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2023 in Côte d'Ivoire is rapidly approaching, stirring up excitement and enthusiasm across all African nations.

The honor of hosting the opening ceremony of this prestigious continental event, now in its 34th edition, on January 13, 2024, goes to the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium.

The battle looks tough in Group C, consisting of Cameroon, Senegal, Guinea, and Gambia. In anticipation of this grand event, CAFOnline.com sheds light on the coaches of this group based in Yamoussoukro.

Senegal: Aliou Cissé (47 years)

Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé is a former Senegalese international who excellently represented the "Lions of Teranga." Known for his defensive rigor, he played a crucial role in the Senegalese defense for many years. Aliou Cissé has participated in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations as both a player and a coach. Unfortunate finalist in 2002 against Cameroon in Mali, he finally won the title as a coach in the 2021 edition.

Having played for several French and English clubs, Aliou Cissé ended his playing career in 2009 before transitioning to coaching. In 2012, he became the assistant coach of the Senegalese U-23 team, later becoming the head coach of the same category until 2015. It was in that year that he was appointed head coach of the Senegal national team. In February 2022, he made history by giving Senegal its first-ever TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations trophy. He hopes to retain the title this year in Côte d'Ivoire, possibly as a payback to the Ivorians who took the trophy from Senegal in the 1992 edition.

Cameroon: Rigobert Song (47 years)

The Cameroonian team, one of the perennial favorites with 5 titles, is led by Rigobert Song, who has already shone as a player and captain of the team before transitioning to the sidelines. He won the 2000 and 2002 editions with his country and will experience his first coaching stint in the competition. In his playing career, the 47-year-old coach represented several French, English, and Turkish clubs.

Shortly after being appointed head of the Indomitable Lions, Rigobert Song succeeded in qualifying Cameroon for the last FIFA World Cup in Qatar, eliminating Algeria in the playoffs. He is eager to create another sensation in this Africa Cup of Nations on Ivorian soil.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Guinea: Kaba Diawara (48 years)

The Guinean national football team is led by Kaba Diawara, who initially represented the French U-21 team before joining his country of origin, participating several times in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations as a player. At the helm of the Guinean selection, he will participate in his second AFCON after the 2021 edition in Cameroon, aspiring to etch his name in history.

As a player, Kaba Diawara distinguished himself with various French and English clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique de Marseille, Arsenal, and West Ham. He also played in Turkey before ending his playing career in 2009. Kaba Diawara has been directing the Guinean team since October 2021. The last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon was his first significant experience as a football coach.

Gambia: Tom Saintfiet (51 years)

Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet is one of the best non-African coaches in Africa, with extensive experience leading several African clubs and national teams.

Tom Saintfiet had a brief playing career before hanging up his boots at the age of 24. His coaching career began in Belgium, but he quickly embarked on a journey across the African continent, coaching several clubs and national teams, including Malawi, Togo, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The Belgian coach relies on his vast experience and perfect understanding of African football to make an impact with the Gambian team, which already surprised as quarter-finalists in the 2021 edition in Cameroon.