Africa: Angola Eye New Afcon Challenge

Angola are in Group D with Algeria, Burkina Faso and Mauritania

The Palancas Negras are desperate to be counted again

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 kicks off on January 13

After missing out on the last edition of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Angola want to return to the continent's holy grail with a big bang.

The Palancas Negras have blown hot and cold in the last decade. They played at the 2013 and 2019 AFCONs failing to make it past the group stages and did not qualify for the 2015, 2017 and 2021 editions.

But now that they are here, they want to turn over a new leaf and do something that they have never done before at the AFCON - win two games in the group stages and a knockout match. In eight AFCON editions, Angola have amassed just four victories in a possible 24 with 11 draws and nine losses. They want to break this jinx in Côte d'Ivoire.

Angola's matches in Group D

15 January

Algeria - Angola: 20h00 GMT, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké

20 January

Mauritania - Angola: 17h00 GMT, Stade de la Paix, Bouaké

23 January

Angola - Burkina Faso: 20h00 GMT, Charles Konan Banny, Yamoussoukro

How Angola qualified:

Angola went into the last match day of qualification in search of victory against Madagascar at home to make it to Côte d'Ivoire on their terms.

Anything but defeat for Central African Republic who had amassed seven points in five games, would have sent Angola packing even on goal difference.

But as fate would have it, an Ernest Nuamah 88th minute goal handed Ghana a 2-1 victory over Central African Republic and the goalless draw with Madagascar was just enough to secure Palancas Negras a place in the final tournament.

The Palancas Negras will be playing in their ninth edition of the prestigious TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

Player to watch: Zito Luvumbo

The darling of Angolan football who has grown in leaps and bounds since his teenage years graduating from a boy to a man on and off the pitch. In Côte d'Ivoire, he will be raring to go, ready to show this transition well knowing that the world will be watching.

Zito Luvumbo has represented Angola right from the U15s, winning the COSAFA U17 Championship in 2018 before going on to inspire his nation to a third place at the AFCON U17 the following year subsequently earning Angola an inaugural appearance at the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Born in Luanda, Luvumbo's eye for goal, impressive ball control on both feet with his sweet left foot predominantly torturing defenses and ability to float between the right and left wings will be very key for Angola's attack in a tricky Group D.

He has firepower in his shot in and outside the box. This coupled with a good eye to bring timely crosses into the 18-yard box is expected to add a spark to Angola's style of play.

Helping Cagliari to earn promotion to the Italian Serie A last season, scoring thrice and providing three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season has prepared Luvumbo for the ever-demanding AFCON.

The coach: Pedro Gonçalves

Following impressive success at youth level winning the 2018 COSAFA U17 Championship before going on to finish third at the 2019 AFCON U17 in Tanzania after beating Nigeria 2-1 in the third-place playoff to subsequently qualify Angola to the FIFA U17 World Cup for the first time ever, the Portuguese tactician was entrusted with the Palancas Negras.

Gonçalves has been at the heart of Angola's revamp for five years now. He wants the Palancas Negras to play positive football and to dominate ball possession as this gives his side the confidence to make decisions on their terms. He wants Angola to be competitive and smart in the way that they play football.

In charge of Palancas Negras for 39 matches including 16 wins, 13 draws and 10 losses, Gonçalves knows that at the AFCON is where it matters most. Everything has led to this.

He wants Angola to win two group stage games and a knockout game and then build from there. This is his dream for the team as they head to Côte d'Ivoire.

Angola's Previous TotalEnergies AFCON performances:

1996: 1st Round

1998: 1st Round

2006: 1st Round

2008: Quarterfinals

2010: Quarterfinals

2012: 1st Round

2013: 1st Round

2019: 1st Round