Africa: Equatorial Guinea Name 27 Players for TotalEnergies Afcon

1 January 2024
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

· Equatorial Guinea are set to compete in their fourth TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations

· Coach Juan Micha Obiang has named 27 players

· Nzalang Nacional are placed in Group A with Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea Bissau, and Nigeria

Juan Micha Obing, the coach of Equatorial Guinea, has selected 27 players who could represent the Nzalang Nacional in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Côte d'Ivoire 2023.

The Equatorial Guinea team finds itself in Group A alongside Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Nigeria.

The 27 Equatorial Guinea players called up for the Africa Cup of Nations

Goalkeepers:

Jesus Lazaro Owono

Manuel Sapunga

Aitor Mbela Gil

Defenders:

Basilio Ndong Owono

Carlos Akapo Martinez

Hugo Buyla Sam

Charles Nduelvisi Ondo

Saúl Basilio Coco

Mavin Jose Anieboh

Nestor Senra

José Elo Ayeto

Esteban Orozco

Midfielders:

Yannick Buyla

Luis Miguel Nlavo

Alex Balboa Banderas

Federico Bikoro

Iban Salvador Edu

José Machin Dicombo

Santiago Eneme Bocari

José Miranda Boacho

Pablo Ganet Comitre

Federico Nguema

Attackers:

Noe Nsue Ela

Emilio Nsue Lopez

Salomon Asumu Obama

Oscar Siafa

José Nabil Ondo

All squads are provisional until the final list of 27 players is announced by CAF after submission on January 3.

Read the original article on CAF.

