Kenya Seeks to Increase Coffee Production By 2025

Nairobi — Kenya is looking to increase coffee production by 49,000 metric tons (MT), highlighting the state's ambition to revive the sub-sector.

Currently, the country produces 51,000 metric tons (MT) of coffee annually.

Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura said yesterday that William Ruto's administration seeks to achieve the above by 2025.

"Recognizing the pivotal role of coffee in our economic growth and its significant support to over 5 million Kenyans involved in the whole coffee value chain, we've undertaken strategic initiatives to enhance production," Mwaura added.

To support this, the government has already disbursed Sh6 billion for coffee farmers.

It will go into the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund as well as into production.