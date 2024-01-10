Kenya: Students From Oruba Boys in Migori Dispute KCSE Results After Nearly Everyone Scores D Grade

10 January 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Migori — Students from Oruba Boys in Migori County dispute the 2023 KCSE results terming it ingenuine as almost all the students score a mean grade of D.

The students who took their displeasure the Migori County Director of Education Office said that they were shocked as only two students scored a mean grade of C minus, with the rest scoring Ds and Es.

According to the students, they have never scored such results during their entire study years and the results are a shock.

Their attempts to reach the school principal, deputy principal and even the exam master were thwarted as they were unavailable physically and over the phone.

Additionally, their hopes were dashed into mud as the Education Office was empty, with only a junior officer who refused to comment to the media directing them to sort out with the Kenya National Examination Council offices. - Kna

