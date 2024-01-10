Kenya: Sorry Shabana, Nicky Is Staying - City Stars Hold on to Muyoti

Nairobi — Nicholas Muyoti will stay on as Nairobi City Stars head coach at least until the end of the season, despite being heavily linked with a move away to Premier League strugglers Shabana FC.

The club has confirmed that Muyoti will remain until the end of his contract, and were unwilling to let him leave midway through a campaign.

Muyoti, who has led City Stars to second spot in the FKF Premier League standings had been approached by Shabana, who had in turn given him an enticing offer to cross over.

However, according to City Stars CEO Patrick Korir, they have rebuffed any offers to price their coach away. Muyoti had a meeting with the club's management on Tuesday, where the decision was made.

"Yes, it is actually true Shabana had approached him and offered him a deal and he was very candid with us. But again, he has a running contract with us until the end of the season and we agreed that for the interest of the team, it would be wise if he stays on until the end," Korir told Capital Sports.

He added; "We are in the middle of the season, and having your coach leave at this time is very dangerous. We also have a very young squad, and they were beginning to get affected by the news."

"It was a very amicable decision between the two parties. At the end of the season, we will have that discussion whether he will leave or we will add him a new contract."

City Stars have been on a brilliant run in the second half of the first leg, and their form of six wins in a row has seen them move to second spot in the standings.

The performance has not only attracted interest in the coach, but also some of the top performing players in the squad, led by forward Samuel Kapen.

Interest has grown on many in the squad, but Korir said they will not be letting any players leave midway through the campaign.

"The good thing is, all these players have contracts. There has been interest from all over. Unless we receive a crazy offer, I don't think any of them will leave. We want to have a consistent squad until the end of the season," Korir said.