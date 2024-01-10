Zimbabwe: Recalled Pelandaba MP Ostallos Is Wasting Time, Resources Running As CCC Candidate - Says Tshabangu

SELF-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu says deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba who is seeking to bounce back into parliament is wasting resources as he will be removed from the ballot.

Siziba has hit the ground running canvassing for support to regain the Pelandaba - Tshabalala constituency in next month's by-elections.

Siziba was recalled from the national assembly by Tshabangu arguing that he ceased being a member of parliament.

CCC deputy spokesperson is standing again under the opposition ticket in the February by-elections.

"If Ostallos was signed by me he can go there and campaign and he is going to win but he knows that the signature was not from the secretary general," said Tshabangu.

Tshabangu blamed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for ineptitude in allowing Siziba to stand in the by-elections.

"They have administrative authority. That is the ineptitude of ZEC, that is, the inefficiency of ZEC. ZEC has got the mandate, they are giving people false hope. They can disqualify candidates. It is within their mandate because they know who is the authority and they should not pretend as if they do not know," he added.

In December Chamisa's CCC candidates were disqualified from standing in the by-elections on the basis that they had been recalled by the party they were running under, forcing ZEC to redesign ballot papers.

This has forced some CCC candidates to stand as independent to circumvent that save for Siziba who is under the Chamisa party ticket.