Kenya: IPOA Opens Probe Into Shooting of Two Men By NPR Officers in Trans Nzoia

Nairobi — The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched probe into the death of two men in Trans Nzoia's Endebess constituency in the hands of security agents.

IPOA stated that the victims lost their lives when the National Police Service (NPS) Reservists shot at them at a farmer's cooperative society in Endebess on Monday.

Reports indicate that several others were also injured during the shooting incident.

Consequently, IPOA has this morning deployed a rapid investigation team from its Eldoret

Regional Office to initiate investigations into the deaths," said IPOA Chairperson Anne Makori.

Makori stated that upon conclusion of the investigations and pursuant to Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, the Authority will make recommendations, including prosecution if criminal culpability is established on the part of the police reservists involved.

She reiterated IPOA's remains commitment to being independent, impartial and fair in the execution of their mandate.