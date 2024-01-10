Kenya: Sizzling Action Returns to Nairobi Polo Club After Wet Weekend

Nairobi — All roads lead to the Nairobi Polo Club this weekend for the Maria Bencivenga Cup tournament with several teams expected in contention.

The tournament is the second at the same venue in a week following last weekend's Davis Cup, which was unfortunately washed off by the heavy rains compounding the city.

Nonetheless, in a statement, the club assured enthusiasts of more sizzling action on and off the pitch for the entire month.

"Polo tickets purchases for the 6th and 7th January tournament will have an extended validity, allowing patrons to revel in the excitement at any of the January 2024 tournaments," the statement read.

Moreover, the club's management applauded fans for maintaining a party atmosphere, characteristic of all polo events, despite the lack of on-pitch action.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to our patrons for their understanding and flexibility during this unforeseen circumstance," they said.

The Maria Bencivenga tournament will be proceeded by the Soldiers' Salute, the following weekend, before culminating in the Chairman's Cup in the last weekend of the month.

Tickets can be purchased via nairobipolo.hustlesasa.shop.