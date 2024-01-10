Kenya: DPP Prefers Murder Charges Against Police Officer Behind Vegas Club Shooting

Nairobi — The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has preferred murder charges against a police officer linked to the fatal shooting of two people at Nakuru's Vegas Club in December 2023.

Constable Nicholas Musyoka allegedly shot Ann Maina and Laura Kwasira who succumbed to bullet injuries while injuring two other victims.

Benjamin Kote and Edwin Apungana survived gunshot wounds in the December 12 incident.

The DPP had directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation and submit the inquiry file within 14 days.

DPP Renson Ingonga Wednesday expressed satisfaction with the evidence presented by IPOA saying it would sustain a murder charge against the police officer.

"The DPP has therefore directed that the suspect be charged with two counts of murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code today, 10th January 2024 at Nakuru High Court, Nakuru County," the DPP's office said.

The DPP reiterated his commitment to improve the coordination and collaboration with IPOA in a bid to enhance accountability, efficiency and fast track the prosecution of similar cases within the criminal justice system.

The incident happened when the officer opened fire on the victims who included a bar maid owing to a dispute over bills.

Police said the dispute arose when the officer attached to Nakuru Police Station picked up a quarrel with barmaids over bills for the drinks he had taken.

The two male victims worked as bouncers at the club and suffered gunshot wounds in their abdomens.

While X-rays did not reveal any lodged bullets, one of them had a gunshot wound, and the other had two with no exit points.