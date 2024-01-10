Kenya: Naomi Wafula Leads Kenyan Charge as Magical Kenya Ladies Open Returns to Vipingo

Nairobi — The Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO) returns to the 18-hole Baobab Course in Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County from February 8-11 for the fourth edition of the tournament - having been held in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

As in the previous two editions (2022 and 2023), the Magical Kenya Ladies Open - the only women's professional golf tournament in East Africa - will serve as the season-opener for the 2024 Ladies European Tour (LET) calendar.

Entries for the tournament opened January 1 with a field of 108 players expected to compete over four days for a share of the Ksh 52m (€300,000) in prize money, consistent with the previous editions.

The tournament follows the success of the 2023 edition, where Aditi Ashok from India secured her victory with a remarkable nine-shot lead.

Held against the scenic backdrop of Vipingo Ridge, the Magical Kenya Ladies Open promises an exciting start to the LET season.

The tournament continues to attract top talent from the LET, including rookies, past champions, and emerging stars.

Among the notable participants who have already signed up for the tournament are; German Alexandra Försterling who won the 2023 VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open and the 2023 Mallorca Ladies Open, the 2023 Amundi German Masters champion Kristýna Napoleaová from Czech Republic, 2023 MKLO runner-up Alice Hewson from England, third-place finisher April Angurasaranee from Thailand and last year's hole-in-one sensation, Swedish Lisa Pettersson.

Kenya's top amateur golfer, Naomi Wafula, is expected to lead the Kenyan contingent, with additional details about the team to be revealed soon.

Commenting on the anticipated return of the tournament, U.COM Event Managing Director Dirk Glittenberg expressed enthusiasm, highlighting the expected high levels of competition fueled by the exceptional talents the event has consistently attracted:

"We're thrilled about the return of the tournament, and the heightened level of competition is truly promising, considering the exceptional talents it attracts. This year's edition is poised to shine in the LET season, spotlighting world-class talent against the stunning backdrop of Vipingo Ridge.

With an expanded field size of 108 golfers, up from 96 in the previous edition, we anticipate another year of outstanding competition, building on the high standards set last year," he said.

On his part, Vipingo Ridge Founder Alastair Cavenagh said; "We are delighted to be hosting the MKLO for the 4th year. The event grows in stature with every year and serves to promote ladies golf in Kenya encouraging junior players from diverse backgrounds to take up the sport."

"We hope to see a Kenyan player on the tour permanently before too long. The MKLO is undoubtedly one of Kenya's leading international sporting and we encourage spectators and golf enthusiasts to come and watch the action here at Vipingo Ridge Kilifi county from 8-11 February."

The event will be broadcast globally, providing fans worldwide the opportunity to witness top-level golf. Broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) is set for another historic year in 2024, featuring 31 events spanning 20 countries. The highlights will include the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Solheim Cup in Gainesville, Virginia, and the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews, which will be the final qualification event for the European Solheim Cup team.

Following the Magical Kenya Ladies Open (MKLO), the series will continue its journey, making stops in Saudi Arabia before heading to Morocco for the prestigious Lalla Meryem Cup.