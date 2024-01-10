Africa: Minister Lamola to Lead South Africa's Delegation to the Hague

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola will lead South Africa's delegation to the Peace Palace, which houses the United Nations International Court of Justice, in the Hague.

South Africa has approached the International Court of Justice, under the Genocide Convention, with respect to acts committed by Israel in the context of its attacks on Gaza.

"We are determined to see the end of the genocide that is currently taking place in Gaza. We are most encouraged by leaders of the world who have not blunted their consciousness and have stood on the right side of history by supporting a case that seeks to protect the rights of human beings, regardless of their nationality or ethnicity," the Minister said on Tuesday.

The South African delegation comprises South Africa's diplomats and officials, including the Director General in the Presidency Phindile Baleni; Director General of the Department of International Relations and Co-operation Zane Dangor; and Director General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development and former Deputy Ambassador for South Africa to the United Nations, Advocate Doctor Mashabane.

Special Advisor to President Cyril Ramaphosa, Advocate Nokukhanya Jele, is also part of the delegation.

Joining the South African delegation at the International Court of Justice will be senior political figures from progressive political parties and movements across the globe, which include among others Jeremy Corbyn, the Former leader of the opposition in the United Kingdom.

The Ministry will update media activities in the course of the week.