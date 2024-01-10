Africa: CAF Increases Prize Money for Afcon Finalists

Luanda — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 40% increase in the prize money for the winner of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON2023), to be played as from Saturday in Côte d'Ivoire.

The winner of this year's edition, dubbed TotalEnergies AFCON Africa Côte d'Ivoire, will receive USD 7.000.000 compared to the USD 1.250,000 received by the previous champion two years ago.

The runner-up in the continental competition will now receive USD 4.000,000 and each of the two quarter-finalists will be entitled to USD 2.500,000, while each of the four quarter-finalists will receive USD 1.300,000.

The decision was confirmed by CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, who justified the increase with the need to align with CAF's strategy of increasing the commercial value of African competitions.

In the CAF press release announcing the news, Patrice Motsepe said he was confident that the prize money would contribute to the development of football and its federations.

