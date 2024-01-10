Africa: CAF Increases Prize Money for Afcon Finalists

9 January 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced a 40% increase in the prize money for the winner of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON2023), to be played as from Saturday in Côte d'Ivoire.

The winner of this year's edition, dubbed TotalEnergies AFCON Africa Côte d'Ivoire, will receive USD 7.000.000 compared to the USD 1.250,000 received by the previous champion two years ago.

The runner-up in the continental competition will now receive USD 4.000,000 and each of the two quarter-finalists will be entitled to USD 2.500,000, while each of the four quarter-finalists will receive USD 1.300,000.

The decision was confirmed by CAF President, Patrice Motsepe, who justified the increase with the need to align with CAF's strategy of increasing the commercial value of African competitions.

In the CAF press release announcing the news, Patrice Motsepe said he was confident that the prize money would contribute to the development of football and its federations.

MC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.