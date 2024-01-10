Zambia: Govt Asks For Help With Cholera As Schools Remain Shut During Outbreak

10 January 2024
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Primary and secondary learners in Zambia will resume school on January 29 - three weeks late - the education ministry announced as the country's cholera cases reaches 7,000 and 273 people are dead.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo said that the 60,000-seater National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka is now being used as a health facility for cholera to ease the pressure on hospitals.

“We continue sensitizing our citizens not to buy food from unsafe locations and to observe the highest level of hygiene so that together we can curb the spread of cholera,” Masebo said after attending a cholera awareness roadshow in the capital of Lusaka.

Masebo also said the government needs support as the  sharp increase in cholera cases is putting pressure on government resources.

Of particular concern, reports ReliefWeb, is how quickly the outbreak is spreading in Lusaka, where in just a week, an increase of 71.2% in cases and of 175% in deaths was reported by the health ministry.

In the past few weeks, the government also banned vending on the streets.

