South Africa: Parties Weigh Up SA's Genocide Case Against Israel - Newbies Change Starts Now and Rise Mzansi in Support, Maimane's Bosa Says It's a 'Misstep'

Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town in support of Palestine on November 11, 2023. More than 22,000 people have been killed in the Israeli war on Palestinians.

analysis

The International Court of Justice in the Hague will hold its first hearing in South Africa's genocide case against Israel on Thursday. Which South African political parties back Pretoria's case against Israel at the World Court?

Political parties are divided on their positions on the South African government's decision to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with an application for Israel's military assault on Gaza to be declared as genocide.

The Israel-Gaza war takes on a new dimension as South Africa enters a general election year and its political parties kick into higher gear with electioneering.

New kid on the political scene, Roger Jardine's Change Starts Now, which launched in December 2023, has taken a strong but measured stance in support of South Africa's case against Israel at the ICJ.

"We in South Africa well know that despite immense historical oppression and suffering, there is a path to peace, to reconciliation, and to shared futures -- through accountability, pragmatism and a constitutional, inclusive democracy. We also know that a true path to peace requires leadership and vision," said Jardine in a statement on Tuesday evening.

"It is in that light that we welcome the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) hearing later this week for provisional measures relating to Israel's obligations under the Genocide Convention. The ICJ is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, and its ruling will provide impetus to and consolidate...