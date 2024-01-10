Namibia: 'I Am Happy Where I Am ' - Jacobs

Botswana-based Matebele FC head coach Woody Jacobs says he is in a good space and enjoying the respect his employers have for him.

He told The Namibian this week that talk of him joining the Botswana Premier League (BPL) log leaders Township Rollers FC has puzzled him.

"I am happy where I am and in a good space, and am definitely enjoying the respect I'm getting in Botswana."

Jacobs became the first Namibian A-licence coach to find employment in Botswana as head coach of newly-promoted Matebele FC.

The rookies are seated sixth on the log standing, with 18 points after 12 matches, having won five, drawn three and lost four matches.

"My five-month stay in Botswana has been very good. For a small team to perform and be in the position we are is astonishing and heart warming."

He said Matebele FC is not a big side like Gaborone United, Jwaneng Galaxy or Township Rollers.

Jacobs said he attributed the milestone they have reached thus far to sheer hard work and an ambitious management team.

"I take my hat off to them," he said.

"My success over the years has always been attributed to my players and their response to my coaching style and philosophy. Matebele FC is no different.

"However, Township Rollers FC making an approach for my services is news to me. I have not had a meeting of any sort with them," the former Brave Gladiators coach said.

"But I saw some comments by the football gurus in Namibia. They made it sound as if I am a rookie coach, and that I must keep my feet on the ground and not jump ship at an opportunity such as that of Township Rollers, which puzzles my mind.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport Botswana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have been an A-licence coach since 2013, and I won the Namibian premier domestic league with three teams, including the Namibia Football Association cup. I have coached the biggest football clubs in Namibia, and I was part of the Brave Warriors technical team that qualified for the African Nations Championship and the Brave Gladiators.

"So those comments from 'social media critics' actually insult me. I started coaching in the Namibian Premier League in 2001 at the age of 25, so please have some respect."

Jacobs said he will no longer stand for the disrespect he gets from people.

"I will, and with due respect to Matebele FC, consider any offer that comes my way."

With the resumption of the league following the festive season recess, Jacobs' charges will host BDF XI on 13 January, while they face bottom-placed Nico United FC on 17 January in their 14th match of the Botswana Premier League.