Tunisia: Afac Launches Call for Applications for 2nd Cycle of Nacp

10 January 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The call for applications for the second cycle of the North Africa Cultural Programme (NACP) is now open, the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC) said on Monday.

"Taking the five North African countries, namely Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Libya and Morocco as primary focus, the NACP aims to strengthen independent arts and culture entities, including institutions, collectives, networks, and spaces- with an emphasis on regional partnerships, and a particular focus on engaging young audiences and extending outreach to underserved or remote areas beyond urban centers. Furthermore, NACP provides tailored capacity-building, training, and mentorship opportunities to the organisations and projects it supports within the programme.

The NACP is carried out by the AFAC, with the support of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The overall goal of the NACP is to strengthen intercultural dialogue, solidarity and livelihoods especially among young women and men and empower creative expression as a vehicle for change.

The first cycle of the program benefited more than 50 cultural organisations and over 2,500 practitioners and professionals, through diversified grants, training, events, and encounters that offered opportunities for networking and exchange among participants.

Deadline is set for March 5.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.