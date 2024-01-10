Namibia: Multichoice Kicks TB Joshua's Channel to the Curb

MultiChoice Namibia is getting rid of Emmanuel TV.

This was confirmed by the company's managing director, Roger Gertze, on Wednesday.

This comes as allegations of being a cult leader and sexual abuser have been levelled against the late founder of the channel, Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua.

"As part of this ongoing process, Emmanuel TV will no longer be available on DStv and GOtv packages, effective 17 January 2024 at 23:59," Gertze said.

A group of over 25 women claim to have been abused by Joshua, who was also the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, a Christian megachurch running Emmanuel TV.