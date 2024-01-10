Namibia: One Out of Four Candidates Qualify for Tertiary Education

10 January 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

Minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka has announced that 25,2% of 40 682 full-time pupils qualified to proceed with Grade 12 or tertiary education.

Nghipondoka was speaking at the official release of 2023's national grades 11 and 12 examination results on Wednesday.

"Some 10 261 candidates, representing 25,2% of all candidates, qualify to proceed to AS level in 2024," she said.

The minister said these results were better than last year's disastrous results.

"An increase of 3,8% is observed in this regard," Nghipondoka said.

Last year, a total of 38 019 full-time candidates wrote the 2022 NSSCO exams at 363 full-time centres, of which only 5 812 scored 25 points or higher, while 8 133 (21%) qualified to progress to AS level in 2023.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.