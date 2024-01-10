Namibia: One Out of Four Candidates Qualify for Tertiary Education

Minister of education, arts and culture Anna Nghipondoka has announced that 25,2% of 40 682 full-time pupils qualified to proceed with Grade 12 or tertiary education.

Nghipondoka was speaking at the official release of 2023's national grades 11 and 12 examination results on Wednesday.

"Some 10 261 candidates, representing 25,2% of all candidates, qualify to proceed to AS level in 2024," she said.

The minister said these results were better than last year's disastrous results.

"An increase of 3,8% is observed in this regard," Nghipondoka said.

Last year, a total of 38 019 full-time candidates wrote the 2022 NSSCO exams at 363 full-time centres, of which only 5 812 scored 25 points or higher, while 8 133 (21%) qualified to progress to AS level in 2023.