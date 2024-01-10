Mozambique and India Strengthen Cooperation

Maputo — Mozambique and India renewed on Tuesday a commitment to strengthen cooperation, especially in business and the economy, in order to create jobs in both countries.

The commitment was expressed during a closed-door meeting, in the Indian city of Gandhinagar, between Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, who is on a four day working visit to India, and the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

According to the Mozambican Deputy Foreign Minister, Manuel Gonçalves, both countries had a positive assessment of their political and economic relations, and "the meeting focused on the need to strengthen relations, especially on the economic and business fronts.'

In India, the Mozambican President will also take part in the 10th edition of the Gujarat Global Summit, an event which is expected to be attended by around 50 Mozambican business people.

According to Goncalves, Nyusi will have the opportunity to speak at the opening session of the Gujarat Global Summit.

"He will also have the opportunity to take part in the Mozambique-India Business Forum, and to present the ambitious business sectors that the country has, as well as exchanging views with the audience', Gonçalves said.

On Tuesday, the first day of his visit, Nyusi held a courtesy meeting with the Minister of State of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel.

In a statement issued by the Indian Prime Minister's Office after the meeting with Nyusi, Modi expressed his strong commitment to supporting Mozambique's development priorities.

"Both leaders held productive discussions on ways to deepen bilateral ties, including in the areas of defense, counter-terrorism, energy, health, trade and investment, agriculture, water security, mining, capacity building and maritime cooperation', reads the statement.

Modi also suggested that the two countries could work on improving air links to boost commercial, cultural and people-to-people relations.