Kenya: Malkia Strikers Star Hitter Chumba Ruled Out of Africa Zone Five Champs

Nairobi — National women's volleyball team Malkia Strikers will have to do without star left attacker Sharon Chepchumba ahead of the Africa Zone Five Championships which will be staged in Egypt, later this month.

According to head coach Japheth Munala, Chumba, who plays professionally in Greece with PAOK is scheduled to return to training on January 15, five days before the Championship serves off, but it will not be enough time to get her to tip top shape.

"We had a discussion with her club in Greece and they said it would be wise not to let her join the team because they have a recovery program tailored for her and chances of her playing many minutes in Egypt are high," Munala told Capital Sport.

He added; "However, when we qualify, we will definitely have her join us for the Africa Games but for now, we will have to play the qualifiers without her."

Munala will also be without Leonida Kasaya, who according to the tactician, has not reported to training despite being called up.

Locked out of the team

"We have not seen her in the past two days of training and she is yet to make any communication, so we have closed the door on her," Munala said.

The tactician also says they are trying to have Turkish-based Veronica Adhiambo joining the team either in Nairobi for training or in Cairo, when they arrive for the Championship.

The Africa Zone Five Championship will also double up as a qualifier for this year's Africa Games, which are scheduled for Ghana in March. Already, the men and women's beach volleyball teams have qualified, and their indoors counterparts will be looking to complete the quadruple.

Malkia started training in Nairobi on Monday, but will be looking to get into residential training before they travel out to Egypt on January 20.

"We are waiting for word from the Ministry because we have already submitted our request for funding and hopefully we get into residential training soon. I am confident that both the men and women's teams can qualify," said Kenya Volleyball Federation boss boss Charles Nyaberi.

Coach Munala meanwhile remains confident that Kenya will earn qualification to Ghana, to go defend the crown they won during the last Games in Rabat, Morocco, in 2019.

Aim to go there and win

"Our aim is to go there and win," Munala said. He adds; "We expect very stiff competition of course with Egypt playing at home. We faced them in the final of the Africa Cup and it was a really tough duel. Now they will be playing at home infront of their fans and it will not be easy."

"Rwanda and Uganda are also really coming up well in this region and we know they will offer good competition too. But, our focus will be on taking a game at a time and winning the Championship," further stated Munala.

The finalists will both qualify for the Africa Games.

With 10 days to prepare, Munala says it will be a challenge especially after a long lay off from the completion of the national play-offs.

"The players are coming back from the hoplidays and of course they are a bit heavy. So sometimes you have to balance between finding that best physical shape and tactics as well. But the good thing is that the girls are really committed to working and it is now up to us as a coaching team to push them," the coach said.

Munala has been given the mantle to lead the team after his predecessor Paul Bitok fully transitioned to leadership after he was voted in as the KVF vice president. He will be assisted by Kenya Prisons' tactician Josp Barasa.

There are currently 19 players in camp, training for the Championship. Munala and his team will trim nine, to have a final travelling squad of 12.

Malkia Strikers provisional team

Setters: Emmaculate Nekesa, Esther Mutinda, Joy Lusenaka

Liberos: Agripina Kundu, Lincy Jeruto, Elizabeth Wanyama

Opposite players: Loice Simiyu, Pauline Itoo, Mercy Iminza

Middle blockers: Edith Wisa, Lorine Chebet, Triza Atuka, Belinda Barasa,

Outside hitters: Mercy Moim (Captain), Jemimah Siangu, Juliana Namutira, Pamela Adhiambo, Sarah Namisi, Pamela Jepkirui.

Technical bench

Head coach - Japeth Munala

Assistant coach - Josp Barasa

Trainer - Janet Wanja

Team manager - John Ogara

Physiotherapist - Sarah Karongo