Kenya: Jobs Alert! 2,500 Nursing, Healthcare Posts Open for Kenyans in Saudi Arabia

Nairobi — Kenya is witnessing a significant breakthrough in international employment opportunities as 2,500 nursing and healthcare positions in Saudi Arabia have become available to qualified Kenyans.

This follows President Williams Ruto's engagements with international partners and negotiating frameworks aimed at providing Kenyan job seekers access to lucrative employment prospects abroad.

The Principal Secretary for Labour and Skills Development Shadrack Mwadime said in addition to the Saudi Arabian healthcare roles, Kenya has successfully concluded bilateral labour agreements with several other nations, unlocking doors for Kenyan professionals seeking employment overseas as follows:

Germany: 250,000 job openings are expected to become available to Kenyan workers, presenting a substantial avenue for employment in Germany.

Israel: The agricultural sector offers 30,000 job positions, with 3,000 ready for application as early as March this year. This opportunity is particularly attractive to Kenyan individuals interested in agricultural work.

Serbia: Approximately 20,000 job opportunities in the construction and services sectors are now accessible to Kenyan job seekers looking to diversify their careers.

Russia: Kenyan professionals and workers can explore a diverse range of roles in Russia, with 10,000 job positions currently on offer.

During his overseas trips, President Ruto has been promoting Kenya as an investment, manufacturing, trade, and tourism hub.

This multifaceted approach aims to position Kenya as a competitive source of professional, skilled, and semi-skilled labor on the global stage.