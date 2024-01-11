South Africa: Black Coffee Injured in 'Severe Travel Accident'

10 January 2024
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee, is recovering in hospital after suffering an injury in a "severe travel accident" aboard a plane.

Maphumulo was travelling to perform at a show in the Argentinian town of Mar del Plata when the accident took place, according to a statement released by his team on Wednesday.

"The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries," reads the statement, which does not explain how he was injured.

The statement also doesn't clarify whether anyone else was injured in the accident, but it does confirm that Maphumulo is "recovering well".

"We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by supportive family and team. In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans," the statement continues.

"Despite the challenges presented, Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well. He looks forward to being back with you all very soon."

