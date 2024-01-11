South Africa: SuperSport Secures Broadcasting Rights for Africa Cup of Nations - South African News Briefs - January 11, 2023

Afcon Bonanza! SuperSport Secures All 52 Games Live from Ivory Coast

SuperSport has officially obtained the broadcasting rights for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), as confirmed in a statement released, reports TimesLIVE. The pay-TV channel will air all 52 matches of the continental tournament hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11. A commercially viable agreement was reached between MultiChoice, SuperSport's parent company, and the rights holders, New World TV (NWTV), for the 34th edition of Afcon. Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO, expressed delight in showcasing the best of African football, and Nimonka Kolani, MD of NWTV, highlighted the importance of bringing joy to African fans during the premier football competition on the continent.

Minister Fights Ouster Calls, Pledges "Missing Middle" Funding Amid Graft Probe

The South African Union of Students (SAUS) remains steadfast in its demand for the removal of Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande, despite his denial of allegations in a report by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), reports News24. The report claimed that service providers linked to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) paid kickbacks to Nzimande. Nzimande labeled the report as lies and asserted his innocence, vowing to take legal action against OUTA. SAUS, in a meeting with Nzimande, reiterated its call for his removal and demanded the removal of NSFAS board chairperson Ernest Khosa. The union cited concerns about delayed allowances for students and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene. Nzimande, while maintaining his innocence, discussed plans to implement a funding program for the "missing middle" students, those with family incomes between R350,000 and R600,000. OUTA released voice recordings supporting its claims, while one of the service providers, eZaga Holdings, denied any involvement in corrupt practices. The funding details for the "missing middle" are expected to be disclosed in a media briefing.

Elderly Jewel Thief on Prowl in Cape Town

Residents of the Atlantic Seaboard are being cautioned about an elderly man believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries targeting expensive jewelry, reports IOL. The individual, in his 60s, was reportedly spotted near the Oliver Court residential complex in Sea Point, employing a crafty strategy of ringing doorbells and noting unanswered ones to identify vacant homes. Once a resident is spotted entering or leaving, he slips into the building and targets specific flats for theft. The alleged thief recently stole jewelry valued at over R1.2 million. Police have confirmed two cases of stolen jewelry, totaling R800,000 and R465,000, and are currently investigating. Residents are urged to remain vigilant, with security experts recommending measures such as questioning unfamiliar individuals and establishing communication channels within their communities. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

