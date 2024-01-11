Kenya: Obiri Back to Defend Title As Boston Marathon Announces Field

Nairobi — Hellen Obiri will return to defend her title in April, as the Boston Marathon organizers announced the field for the 2024 showpiece, one they have said is the strongest in the competition's history.

Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, won last year's title in 2:21:38, a new personal best, in what was her second career marathon victory having earlier won the New York Marathon.

"I am excited to return to the 2024 Boston Marathon to try to defend my title. Boston is an historic race and I would like to add my name further to its history on April 15. Winning such an historic marathon with my family waiting at the finish line was an amazing experience.," Obiri said, speaking to the Boston official website.

The Boston field will not be devoid of a plethora of Kenyan talent to try challenge Obiri, now based in Colorado in the United States, for the title.

Judith Korir, the 2022 World Athletics Championships Marathon silver medalist will also be lining up in the American streets as well as veteran two-time Boston Marathon winner Edna Kiplagat, four-time top-ten finisher Mary Ngugi-Cooper and 2022 TCS New York City Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi.

Helah Kiprop, who holds a silver medal in the marathon from the 2015 World Athletics Championships and has earned wins in Tokyo, Copenhagen, and Paris, makes her second career Boston start.

Vibian Chepkirui and Grace Kahura are the other Kenyans who have been confirmed.

The Ethiopian contingent will also come stacked, as they try wrestle the title from Obiri. Worknesh Degefa, the 2019 champion returns, while 2:17:36 marathoner Tadu Teshome will make her Boston debut.

Also from Ethiopia is World championships medalist Senbere Teferi while experienced marathoner Ababel Yeshaneh, second in 2022 and fourth in 2023, will try to become the seventh woman from Ethiopia to win the olive wreath in Boston.

Hiwot Gebremaryam will be the other Ethiopian in the fold as she aims to improve her eighth-place finish last year.