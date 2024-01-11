Kenya: Gor Mahia Slap Hefty Price On the Head of On-Demand Omalla

Nairobi — For anyone wishing to sign Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla, then they will have to part ways with at least 100,000 US Dollars (Approx Sh15.8mn) to entice the club into selling, K'Ogalo Secretary General Sam Ocholla has told Capital Sports.

A whirlwind has been going on about Omalla's next destination, with social media awash with rumor that he is headed to Algerian giants USM Alger.

However, the club has refuted the claims and instead said the striker remains at the club, at least for now.

"No one has approached us formally for the player, and we are also reading of everything on social media," Gor Mahia's Chief Executive Officer Ray Oruo told Capital Sports.

The same sentiments are shared by the Secretary General who said; "We would absolutely listen to a good offer that comes for him. But as at now, there is nothing official that has come to our table. We have also spoken to his agent and there is nothing on the table. No one has spoken to the player and no one has spoken to us," Ocholla offered.

Omalla a hotcake for suitors

Omalla has been a hot cake for the transfer market, especially with his goal scoring form from last season where he finished as the league's second best scorer with 25 goals, two behind Elvis Rupia of Kenya Police.

This season, he has started well again and has nine goals in 17 matches.

For him to move, according to Ocholla, a substantial amount has to dock into Gor Mahia's account.

"He is our best asset now and the top scorer of the team and the league. He is a very good player, young and with four years remaining on his contract. At the moment, we cannot listen to anything lower than 100,000 US Dollars for Omalla. When a good offer comes, we will not come in his way," further said Ocholla.

While the rumor and low-tone discussions continue about his future, Omalla keeps training with the record Kenyan champions, whoa re unbeaten so far this season.