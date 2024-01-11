Kenya: NHC to Construct 20,000 Affordable Housing Units in Changamwe

Nairobi — The National Housing Corporation (NHC) has announced the construction of twenty thousand housing units in Changamwe, Mombasa, to address the current housing shortage in the coastal region.

The State Department for Housing and Urban Development Administration Secretary Hiram Kahiro stated that the the move will not only address the housing shortage but also propel the metamorphosis of economic growth in the region.

"We recognize the need to promote socio-economic development in this region and across the country, passing on the benefits of affordable housing to individuals, families, and the community at large," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

NHC will construct the houses on sixty acres of land they own in Changamwe. The units will include 10,000 Affordable housing, 4000 social housing units, and 6000 affordable Market Housing Units.

The estate will include schools, a sports complex, access to clean water, electricity, sanitation, and other integrated amenities

The government has called for support and collaboration from residents to ensure the success of the initiative.