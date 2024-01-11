Kenya: Girl, 15, Launches Vaccination Campaign for Dogs and Cats to Protect Nairobi Residents Against Rabies

Nairobi — Nina Ng'ang'a, a fifteen-year-old and the creative mind behind the acclaimed children's book "Nina and Rocksoft Adventures: The Helpless Zebra" is spearheading a vaccination campaign aimed at eliminating rabies, a viral disease transmitted through animal bites, within Nairobi County.

Ng'ang'a, a Grade 10 student at Aga Khan Academy, has set an ambitious goal for her 'Vaccination 4 Paw Nation' campaign, seeking to fundraise over Sh700,000 to administer at least 1,000 vaccinations, 180 surgeries, and health check-ups for both cats and dogs by the end of January 2024.

Teaming up with Trap, Neuter, Release Trust Nairobi (TNR Trust Nairobi), Ng'ang'a's campaign will first focuson ensuring that all dogs and cats in Nairobi's Dagorreti receive vaccinations by the end of January, with a repeat cycle every six months over the next three years.

The initiative will leverage TNR Trust Nairobi's fully equipped mobile clinic for vaccination and sterilization campaigns. Qualified veterinarians, veterinary students, and county government officials will be on-site in Dagorreti, offering free vaccinations, sterilizations, wound care, deworming, and educational outreach to pet owners.

Additionally, the campaign will feature a children's education program designed for six to twelve-year-olds, providing an engaging and interactive learning experience

"After each session, the children receive a coloring booklet on animal care and crayons. Flyers on rabies in Kiswahili and the benefits of pet sterilization are distributed to all attendees," said Ng'ang'a during the launch of the campaign.

A recent report by the Kenya Small and Companion Animal Veterinary Association (KSCAVA) highlighted Nairobi as having the highest cases of rabies, followed by Nakuru, Kwale, Kilifi, Wajir, Narok, and Isiolo. Within Nairobi, Kibra, Kawangware, Dagoretti, Kangemi, Kayole, and Uthiru are identified as

hotspots due to high population density and the prevalence of garbage sites.

Kenya faces an alarming annual toll of 2,000 lives lost to rabies, with 40 percent being children, as reported by KSCAVA.

"We want to safeguard both our furry friends and the community against health threats and ensure a happier, healthier community as a whole. Unvaccinated dogs pose risks to our community, particularly to our children," she said.

Ng'ang'a's campaign creatively unfolds through the life of Bosco wa Mtaa, a streetwise stray dog in Nairobi. Bosco, characterized as a cool, cheeky, and lovable t-shirt-wearing dog, symbolizes the stray dogs found in every Kenyan neighborhood. Bosco, now partnering with TNR Trust, dreams of a rabies-free Kenya and has interrupted his street parties to address the pressing issue.

Transforming a personal school project into a community cause, Nina Nganga reached out to TNR Trust for guidance, leading to the birth of the Vaccination 4 Paw Nation campaign.

Nganga envisions a safer and healthier environment for both local dogs and the community, all while fighting against the devastating impact of rabies.