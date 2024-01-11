Kenya: Food for Education Expands School Feeding Program in 5 Counties

Nairobi — Food for Education has expanded its school feeding program in five counties, including Nairobi, Kiambu, Muranga, Mombasa, and Kisumu.

Through this, the organization is targeting reaching 350,000 children daily, which is a growth from last year's figures.

Food for Education maintains the move aligns with its commitment to creating healthier and more nourished children in underserved urban, peri-urban, and rural areas.

It currently operates 53 semi-centralized kitchens, 15 decentralized kitchens, and 18 centralized kitchens, a move it says continues to create jobs for nearly 3000 Kenyans.

"Centralized kitchens, a cornerstone of this expansion, will play a pivotal role in scaling school feeding, enabling the provision of nutritious meals to more students efficiently than ever before," said Food for Education's Founder and Executive Director, Wawira Njiru.

It maintains its efforts to use technology through the introduction of Tap2Eat, a digital mobile platform providing students with seamless access to nutritious food.

Under Tap2Eat, parents can make micropayments for subsidized school lunches using mobile money, a nearly 100 percent penetration system in Kenya.

The payment is credited to a virtual wallet linked to an NFC-technology-enabled smart wristband, enabling students to 'tap to eat' in under 5 seconds.

Since its inception, Food for Education says it has served 31 million meals.