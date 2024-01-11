Africa: Afcon - DStv to Broadcast Tournament After All

SuperSport took to their X handle to announce the latest development by using the "no gree for anybody" slang, which is a widely used cliche in 2024

SuperSport channels on the pay-TV platforms, DStv and GOTV, confirmed on Wednesday that they will broadcast all 52 games at the forthcoming AFCON, despite an earlier announcement of their failure to secure the TV rights for the event.

SuperSport hasn't been showing any CAF-related events since last year, including the World Cup qualifiers in Africa.

But the South Africa-based broadcaster took to its X handle to announce the latest development by using the "no gree for anybody" cliche, which has become widely used in 2024.

The post said, "No gree for anybody! Watch all 52 matches of the #afcon2023 on @supersports".

🇳🇬No gree for anybody! -- DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) January 10, 2024

This means there will be many streams to view AFCON in Nigeria without solely relying on StarTimes.

Earlier in 2024, after the news of SuperSport's failure to secure TV rights brought angst and disappointment, New World TV, a sports channel on another pay-TV platform, Startimes, was announced as the sole channel in Sub-Saharan Africa to view the 34th edition of the competition.

"The media rights agreement with New World TV is the biggest investment by a pan-African broadcaster in CAF's history," said CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The broadcast rights have created multiple options

However, the singularity of media rights has been stripped from New World TV as other platforms have been identified to stream AFCON within Nigeria and Africa.

Recently, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) assured football fans of their intention to broadcast all 52 games. A post on their X handle read: "News flash: NTA signs memorandum of understanding with Afro Sports for transmission of 52 matches of the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire."

On Wednesday, CAF released a statement detailing all the television stations that have secured rights to show the AFCON tournament.

"The global TV broadcast partners include Sky (United Kingdom), BBC (United Kingdom), LaLiga+ (Spain), SportItalia (Italy), Sport Digital (Germany & Switzerland), SportTV (Portugal), Viaplay (Nordics), and Band TV (Brazil).

"beIN Sports, CANAL+, New World TV, and approximately 45 free-to-air broadcasters have also concluded partnership agreements with CAF, and this will result in the TotalEnergies AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023 being broadcast in approximately 180 countries."

The 34th edition of AFCON kicks off on Saturday, 13th January with host nation Cote d'Ivoire taking on Guinea-Bissau by 9 p.m.