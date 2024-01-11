Africa: Relief as Supersport Announces It Will Broadcast All Afcon Matches

Johanesburg — Sub-Saharan African football fans can breathe a sigh of relief after South African broadcaster Supersport announced it will broadcast all 52 matches of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which starts in Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Supersport, through parent company Multichoice secured last minutes right for the African football extravaganza after initially having missed out.

MultiChoice reached a commercially viable agreement with rightsholders, New World TV (NWTV), to broadcast the 34th edition of Africa's premier men's football competition taking place in Ivory Coast.

Rendani Ramovha, SuperSport CEO, said: "We are delighted to be able to showcase the best of African football live to our viewers."

As part of this agreement, Nimonka Kolani, Managing Director of NWTV, declared: "By securing the rights to CAN 2023 under the leadership of Dr Patrice Motsepe, SuperSport and NWTV prove that nothing is more important than the happiness of Africans who wish to follow the exploits of their favourite team during the biggest football competition in Africa."