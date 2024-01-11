Kenya: Ex-Safaricom CEO Anwar Soussa Joins Airtel Africa

Nairobi — Former Safaricom Ethiopia CEO Anwar Soussa has joined Airtel Africa as its Regional Operations Director for the Franco markets.

Soussa was the founding CEO of the Ethiopian unit since 2021 and was tasked with leading the establishment of the organization, setting up business operations, and rolling out a high-quality network.

His departure from the telco last year was announced by Safaricom Kenya CEO Peter Ndegwa.

Soussa will be responsible for the seven Franco markets, such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazaville, Chad, Niger, Gabon, Madagascar, and Seychelles, within the Airtel Africa Group based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In 2022, a Safaricom consortium got a license to enter the Ethiopian market after bidding Sh91.8 billion.

It was later awarded a license from the Ethiopian government to roll out M-Pesa services in the country in the same year.