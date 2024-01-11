Kenya: President Ruto Hosts Jubilee MCAs at State House

Nairobi — The leadership wrangles in the former ruling party Jubilee have been renewed after Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege Thursday led 120 Members of the County Assemblies (MCAs)to a meeting with President William Ruto.

The meeting is currently underway hosting at State House, Nakuru

Also in attendance are the party's 28 NEC members.

Jubilee has been faced with leadership wrangles for months now as two groups claim to be bona fide officials of the party.

One group has remained loyal to Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja coalition while the other shifted allegiance to President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza.