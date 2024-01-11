Angola: Remains of Rui Mingas Arrive Thursday in Luanda

Luanda — The remains of Angolan nationalist Rui Mingas arrive Thursday in Luanda, where they will be buried the next day in the Alto das Cruzes Cemetery.

Rui Alberto Vieira Dias Rodrigues Mingas passed away last Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal, victim of illness, at the age of 84.

According to the official funeral program, the coffin with the remains of the deceased arrives Thursday, followed by a car procession to the Army wake room (ex-R20).

The start of the funeral ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon, with tributes from the National Assembly, the MPLA, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Youth and Sports, and Culture and Tourism.

For Friday, before the descent of the coffin in the cemetery of Alto das Cruzes, a Body Present Mass is reserved at the Church of Carmo, in downtown Luanda.

For the presentation of condolences to the family, the army wake room (ex - R20) is reserved right after the burial.

Rui Alberto Vieira Dias Rodrigues Mingas was an Angolan singer, songwriter, diplomat, businessman and politician.

He was a member of the MPLA Parliamentary Group, Secretary with the status of Minister of Sports and Angolan ambassador to Portugal.

On July 26, 1995, he was awarded the degree of Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Henry the Navigator of Portugal.

In 2002, he formed a business association with Paulo Múrias and the 'Minerva Foundation - Culture - Teaching and Scientific Research'. VIC/DOJ